A San Francisco man faces hate crime charges for threatening to shoot a family of five for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts while dining in Burlingame June 7, according to District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
Steven Cibotti, 55, has been charged with four counts of felony threats, each with a hate crime enhancement, Wagstaffe said. The charges bring a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.
Cibotti was arrested Thursday morning and immediately posted bail, set at $150,000. He is currently out of custody and is set to appear in court early next week.
The incident occurred at 5:30 p.m. in front of Flights restaurant on Burlingame Avenue, where Cibotti had been eating and drinking heavily with friends and family, Wagstaffe said.
The victims, a family consisting of three children ages 7, 5 and 2, had just attended a Black Lives Matter protest in San Francisco and were dining outside when Cibotti confronted them, Wagstaffe said. The children were wearing Black Lives Matter shirts.
Cibotti allegedly pushed the table into the family and yelled “blue lives matter” and then said “if I had a gun I’d shoot all of you,” Wagstaffe said. “We believe the evidence shows he was motivated by the Black Lives Matter shirts,” Wagstaffe said.
Cibotti is the father of a sergeant in the San Francisco Police Department, Wagstaffe said.
