Deborah Penrose

Deborah Penrose
Robert Brownstone

Robert Brownstone

Half Moon Bay has reappointed Deputy Mayor Deborah Penrose and Councilmember Robert Brownstone to the council and canceled November elections in their districts after the nomination period end date saw them running unopposed.

The city code allows the council to do so if only one person is nominated to be elected in their district. The nomination period for City Council candidates closed Aug. 12, with Penrose and Brownstone the only ones who met the criteria to run. Penrose is in District 5 and Brownstone in District 1. The council held an Aug. 19 special meeting, with the council voting 4-1 to accept the decision, with Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez voting against. Mayor Debbie Ruddock will still run in the November election, going up against Bill Balson and David Eblovi. The city said the cancellation will save the city around $12,000 in election costs.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription