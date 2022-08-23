Half Moon Bay has reappointed Deputy Mayor Deborah Penrose and Councilmember Robert Brownstone to the council and canceled November elections in their districts after the nomination period end date saw them running unopposed.
The city code allows the council to do so if only one person is nominated to be elected in their district. The nomination period for City Council candidates closed Aug. 12, with Penrose and Brownstone the only ones who met the criteria to run. Penrose is in District 5 and Brownstone in District 1. The council held an Aug. 19 special meeting, with the council voting 4-1 to accept the decision, with Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez voting against. Mayor Debbie Ruddock will still run in the November election, going up against Bill Balson and David Eblovi. The city said the cancellation will save the city around $12,000 in election costs.
