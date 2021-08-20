The Half Moon Gateway Sculpture at the south end of Main Street and Highway 1 in Half Moon Bay is scheduled for temporary removal later this week, with city plans to create a new public art policy for future placement of public art.
“The whole purpose of the policy is to be more strategic and thoughtful for how art is maintained,” Deputy City Manager Matthew Chidester said.
A local contractor will remove the Gateway Sculpture in a week and store it at a city facility while the city finalizes its new public art policy at the end of 2021 to help decide where to put it. Removal and storage of the gateway sculpture will cost $10,000 and come out of the 2021-22 budget. The sculpture was dedicated June 24, 2000, by artist Sharon Mayes. The piece was a joint commission by the Philanthropic Ventures Foundation, the Main Street Beautification Committee and Half Moon Bay.
The city said construction on the Highway 1 Safety and Operational Improvements project would limit statue visibility approaching Half Moon Bay, and the statue area will also undergo redevelopment, necessitating the need to remove it. The improvement project started in October and will improve Highway 1 between Wavecrest Road and Seymour Street. Construction improvements include a new signalized intersection at South Main Street and Highway 1 and a modified right turn to South Main Street from northbound Highway 1. New pedestrian crossings and a protected bike box are being added.
Chidester said general public feedback has been okay with removing the artwork from its current location, with most happy it will get a new site. Staff reached out to the artist’s daughter and representatives from the Coastal Arts League and the Half Moon Bay History Association, all of whom supported the city’s proposal. The Parks and Recreation Commission recommended statue removal and temporary storage until a new location is found through a public process.
The temporary removal is part of creating a new public art policy to identify which artwork is placed on public property and provide guidance for financial help for maintenance and acquisition of artwork. The policy will also determine what kind of sites should be used and define the process for selecting arts and sites. Chidester said the city had no public art policy, which led to art being put up and selected haphazardly over the years, with no plan or process for maintenance or changes. Chidester noted the program would also help address the potential removal of art pieces and statues in Carter Park and Kitty Fernandez Park. Several art pieces in the city’s collection have started to show wear and must be relocated or removed. Maintenance staff currently handles issues related to health and safety, but previous art did not have any documented plans for preservation or other maintenance.
The city does not yet have a dedicated revenue source for the policy. It plans to create a public art fund in its budget from its general fund. Opportunities for grants or impact fees are also possible to help the policy.
Art on public property in the city is limited, with most art in public parks and murals downtown. However, community outreach has shown a desire for more public art in the community. Chidester said he could see the city creating an arts master plan responsible for picking potential sites, updating existing sites and types of art that could be used.
“We know the community wants to see more public art and a variety downtown,” Chidester said.
People interested in discussing and learning more about the public art policy can attend a virtual Parks and Recreation Commission meeting Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m.
