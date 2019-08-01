An estimated $20,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from Burlingame’s Apple store last week in two separate incidents, according to police.
On July 26 at 2:32 p.m., three male suspects stole seven laptops worth roughly $13,000 from the store, located at 1301 Burlingame Ave., and were last seen on foot, said police Lt. Jay Kiely.
That theft occurred just days after two different suspects stole two iPhones, an Apple Watch and two laptops worth about $7,000 on July 24.
Kiely said each of the suspects simply grabbed merchandise and ran, adding that none of the suspects have been identified yet and an investigation is ongoing.
