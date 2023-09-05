Foster City announced its opposition to a proposed state law allowing housing construction on state land over its lack of clarity and local control concerns, with several areas in Foster City potentially affected.

Assembly Bill 309 would create a Social Housing Program that would allow the construction of government-owned social housing on leased state property or excess state-owned property. Social housing would be publicly owned, mixed-income housing. Although the City Council said it supports the intent of AB 309 to build more housing, it expressed opposition to the law unless it is amended to address several concerns raised by city staff.

Terence Y
Terence Y

Wait, so if I read between the lines, Foster City is okay with everyday people being burdened with housing via potentially destroying single-family neighborhoods with multiple units, but they don’t want housing on state-owned land in their city?

