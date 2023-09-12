Editor,
There is no question we have to look for ways to grow affordable housing in Foster City (“Foster City opposes social housing bill” in the Sept. 5 edition of the Daily Journal). I don’t think anyone should deny this. The creator of the bill forgot about the need to talk and explain to the local governments who have to implement the law.
