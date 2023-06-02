Canyon Inn in Redwood City will be celebrating its 50-year anniversary this month and, while it hasn’t been easy for its owner over the years, the community learned to embrace the hidden gem of Emerald Hills.
The building was originally a 7-Eleven market and Tim Harrison’s vision when he bought it was to transform it into a family-oriented restaurant. Longtime friend George Zavitsanos, who is now a contractor, said he helped Harrison open the restaurant and it was his first time working construction.
“We made the booths and all the equipment was all used from restaurant supplies. Our whole thing was, let’s try to put this restaurant together. As we worked together, we built our own walk-in-freezer,” Zavitsanos said.
The restaurant was named after Canyon Road, the street it’s located on; and its doors opened June 3, 1973. Tim Harrison sold burgers, fries, onion rings, beers for under $1. Zavitsanos said the community first pushed back and didn’t want the restaurant there.
“It wasn’t always smooth sailing,” Zavitsanos said.
There were concerns it would become rowdy and a well-known motorcycle gang hung out there, he added.
“I remember one incident, someone tried to burn down the restaurant. Every day it was like the Wild West and we made really good burgers and we had a good following and it took a boat load of work to get it there.”
Harrison wasn’t building the business to be rich, Zavitsanos said, he just wanted to create a space for the community.
The restaurant did a lot to attract new customers. There was a pool table, darts, now there is an arcade for kids.
In the early ’80s, when the San Francisco 49ers football team practiced in Redwood City and wasn’t the dynasty they eventually became, Tim Harrison reached out and told them anytime they won a game the team would receive a free meal. And they showed up. To this day, the walls are flooded with pictures of the football players in and around the restaurant — along with all the community and family members who supported the restaurant.
“When the 49ers started hanging out, people would come in to catch a glimpse of them,” Zavitsanos said. “But I knew he was going to make it the day I watched him standing on a chair addressing around 50 dart players. That’s when I realized, you know what, he was going to make it, he will be alright.”
However, it wasn’t the end of obstacles for Tim Harrison. In 2015, the restaurant was sued for ADA noncompliance. His wife, Stephanie Harrison, said the community asked to help him via a GoFundMe, but Tim Harrison wouldn’t accept it.
“But the community rallied around him and supported the business and the same happened during COVID,” Stephanie Harrison said. “I don’t think he could have ever imagined it would be what it is today, but I think he accomplished his dream.
However, the support from the community didn’t come from the good burgers. Longtime customer Michelle Mairani said the Harrisons are heavily involved in the community through citywide youth sports sponsorships and school fundraisers.
“The community supports them but I think it is because Canyon Inn has supported the community for so long,” Mairani said.
The menu
The British Burger is one of the more popular, Stephanie Harrison said. It comes with bacon and Swiss cheese. Another house favorite is the Hacksaw burger, which was named after Super Bowl winning football player Jack “Hacksaw” Reynolds. The burger comes with a double patty and American cheese, and was what he ordered.
Over the years, the menu expanded and it now offers various comfort foods such as spaghetti, pizza, lasagna, Mexican food and various salads. For beverages, the menu offers sodas, beer and wine.
“Eating there is like going to a friend’s house for dinner, it’s comfortable,” Mairani said.
The restaurant is located at 587 Canyon Road, Redwood City. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visit canyoninnrwc.com for more information.
