The San Mateo City Council has made headway on its general plan land use process by finalizing its draft location map and housing density ranges, although a decision on height ranges remains elusive.
During its July 18 meeting, the council stuck with its 10 preferred study areas for future growth and went with density ranges suggested by staff for the areas. The density ranges call for buildings with low land use to be nine to 35 units per acre, medium to be 36-99 units per acre and high to be 100 to 200 units per acre, with the corresponding height ranges undecided.
The council’s 10 study rezoning areas include El Camino Real, Bel Mateo and Mollie Stone, downtown, Peninsula Avenue, Campus Drive, North Shoreview, Parkside Plaza, Hillsdale and Bridgepointe. Each area has three alternatives for varying degrees of growth. Alternative A offered the least change and the lowest residential growth, B a medium amount and C the most concentrated density and growth near transit. The council reconfirmed its April 18 direction to staff to create a preferred land use scenario made up of alternatives A, B and C, emphasizing more growth with B and C.
The city’s general plan provides the framework for all zoning and land use decisions and is needed to meet state requirements around zoning to plan for future growth. The updates are part of the 2040 General Plan Process, a document that lays out the community’s vision for the city and changes.
Mayor Rick Bonilla and Councilmember Amourence Lee advocated for following staff recommendations around height and density. Lee noted the compromise in the current suggestions would intensify density in strategic areas of the transit corridor around Caltrain stations and the commercial regions, broadly protecting all the existing neighborhoods. She stressed not having a general plan mandated by the state that had appropriate growth could result in density spread into the neighborhoods.
“If we want to get more two, three, and maybe even four-bedroom units, family units in buildings, we have to allow for the size in the buildings,” Bonilla said. “Taller would be better.”
However, complications remain around height and density decisions because of limits due to Measure Y. The 2020 voter ballot initiative includes a height limit of up to 55 feet and a density limit of 50 units per acre to restrict and control growth. Any part of the general plan inconsistent with Measure Y will require voter approval. The current recommendations suggest high land use intensity could be six to 10 stories, likely above Measure Y standards. Councilmember Eric Rodriguez referenced these points and was unconvinced voters would approve buildings seven to 10 stories that become 10 to 12 with state housing density bonus laws. He worried voters would not support the general plan if it exceeded Measure Y restrictions and suggested more compromises to win a majority. He proposed seven to eight stories maximum, with state density bonuses included.
“I’m concerned that at the highest levels, it’s moving too far away from the heights and densities that the majority of San Mateo residents want and would vote for,” Rodriguez said.
Councilmember Joe Goethals and Deputy Mayor Diane Papan remained open to higher building heights but wanted further discussions before deciding. Goethals favored not limiting height requirements at this stage to increase amenities and options at potential development areas like Hillsdale Shopping Center. Goethals suggested 12 stories at specific places to accommodate more families.
“My goal for Hillsdale is to maximize the public benefit, and maximizing the public benefit the community receives from any development at Hillsdale will include a conversation of what heights should exist at Hillsdale and where those heights should go,” Goethals said.
Papan remained open to 10 stories to meet state requirements and keep open space but wanted more community input before a decision.
“We have to start looking at 10 stories, and we’ve got to get out in public and start talking about it and defining it,” Papan said.
The city will now reach out to the public for ongoing feedback about height. Staff will also work on the technical studies and evaluation that will form the basis of the draft environmental impact report analysis. The council also included the site at 1501-1555 W. Hillsdale Blvd. as a site for potential redevelopment. The approval of the draft location map and housing density passed 4-1, with Rodriguez voting against it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.