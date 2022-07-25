The San Mateo City Council has made headway on its general plan land use process by finalizing its draft location map and housing density ranges, although a decision on height ranges remains elusive.

During its July 18 meeting, the council stuck with its 10 preferred study areas for future growth and went with density ranges suggested by staff for the areas. The density ranges call for buildings with low land use to be nine to 35 units per acre, medium to be 36-99 units per acre and high to be 100 to 200 units per acre, with the corresponding height ranges undecided.

