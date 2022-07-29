Editor,
“The sky’s the limit.” That’s what the city manager of a South Bay city said for 25 years, until the City Council majority changed and he “moved on.”
Unfortunately, San Mateo City Council is losing a rational decision-maker in Eric Rodriguez, who has decided to not seek reelection.
Mr. Rodriguez reasonably expresses concern that liberal height allowances in San Mateo’s proposed General Plan, plus state-mandated additional height rewards to developers, would lead to 10 to 12 story projects, far exceeding Measure Y’s density and height limits, as approved by San Mateo voters in 2020 (”Decision on building heights proves to be elusive in San Mateo” July 25, 2022, San Mateo Daily Journal).
In November 2022, City Council district elections will be key as to whether local housing decisions, through our General Plan, “temper” heights of new buildings.
“Temper” General Plan Housing plans by directly linking them to publicly-accessible open space preserved or created (not just future-funded). Such as was successfully done with the Bay Meadows plans.
“Temper” by requiring all levels of affordable housing, if new multiunit housing is proposed.
With Diane Papan’s pending elevation to Assembly, three new councilmembers will decide who fills her City Council seat.
Don’t ignore who is running in your district this November. Carefully, evaluate those endorsed by current councilmembers who defiantly support Sky’s the Limit height allowances.
And act now. Urge current councilmembers to respect Measure Y and delay the final General Plan decisions to 2023’s council.
Speak up — via Zoom at August’s council meetings.
Doug Handerson
San Mateo
