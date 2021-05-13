Sheriff’s deputies responding to the report of a man experiencing a mental health crisis and with a knife on the 500 block of Quarry Road in San Carlos Friday, April 30, took a step back and decided to leave the scene after about an hour and learning he didn’t make any threats, commit any crimes and no one was held against their will, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies learned he had a knife while they were en route yet staged a safe distance away while calling up several people at the scene including the person’s social worker. While the individual has no interest in speaking to the social worker or deputies, it was decided that deputies disengage and leave the scene without forcing contact, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies followed up with the individual’s social worker the following day and learned the individual had stabilized and was no longer experiencing a mental health crisis, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The response is part of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office’s Enhanced Crisis Intervention Training program and how crisis response has aligned with recent law changes as well as community expectations. Unless there is imminent danger or threats to others, deputies will conduct preassessments, gather as much information as possible, and form a plan for de-escalation prior to attempting contact with individual in crisis, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
