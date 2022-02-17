A new leader is at the helm of San Mateo County’s health plan, Health Plan of San Mateo, after the agency’s commission appointed Pat Curran as chief executive officer following years spent working on the administrative team.
“The San Mateo Health Commission is unanimously supportive of Pat leading this organization into the future and can’t express strongly enough our appreciation for Maya’s leadership through the years,” said Don Horsley, Health Commission chair and San Mateo County Board of Supervisors president, in a press release.
Curran has been with HPSM since 2016, serving as deputy CEO after spending 13 years in executive leadership positions for CareOregon in Portland, three years of which as CEO. He earned bachelor’s degree at Santa Clara University and a master’s degree in public health from San Diego State University.
In his new role, Curran will pick up where former CEO, Maya Altman, left off after 16 years in the role. In addition to advancing the organization’s vision of “Health is for everyone,” Curran’s key responsibility will be leading HPSM through the state’s California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal program, a multiyear plan to overhaul the state’s Medi-Cal program.
