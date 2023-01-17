South San Francisco’s City Council has praised its staff for its handling of the recent storms over the last two weeks, thanking its departments for how it dealt with the various emergencies.
“We have such an amazing group of individuals here, and it was really great to watch how everyone worked together to move forward,” Vice Mayor Mark Nagales said of the staff response.
At a Jan. 11 City Council meeting, city staff gave an overview of how the city handled the New Year’s Eve storm, a major storm on Jan. 4 and 5 and a third storm on Jan. 9 and 10. Interim City Manager Sharon Ranals said the New Year’s Eve storm delivered more rain than expected and resulted in emergency responses from the city. The city declared a state of emergency on Jan. 4. and opened an emergency operations center to better plan responses and ensure city staff leaders were in the same place to respond to issues. At the storm’s peak on Jan. 9 and 10, the city had 8,400 customers without power due to high winds and downed trees.
According to staff, an apartment complex on Susie Way took significant damage, and 20 residents had to evacuate and stay at hotels. The South San Francisco Fire Department increased staffing for the main storm days with extra engines and personnel. It responded to 84 calls related to the storms, with calls ranging from flooding, trees down, and people trapped in cars. Police Chief Scott Campbell said the police department handled 664 incidents during the storms, which included non-weather calls for service. South San Francisco parks fared well during the storm because of preventative maintenance. Most damage to parks occurred on New Year’s Day at Sign Hill Park.
Ranals said the city did not have any firm cost estimates for the damages or the extent of it. The city is still gathering preliminary damage assessments and is documenting expenses.
