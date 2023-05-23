A woman alleged to have operated an unlicensed cosmetology business is accused of administering a fatal cosmetic procedure in a Burlingame hotel to a woman who was famous online for being a Kim Kardashian look-alike, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Vivian Gomez, 50, a resident of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was extradited over the weekend and appeared in court on Monday, May 22, for charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and practicing medicine without a license resulting in death and is facing eight years in state prison if convicted, according to the DA’s Office.
Gomez allegedly flew in from Florida and performed an illegal gluteal silicone injection April 19 to Christina Gourkani, 34, who is a Kim Kardashian look-alike with an online following, at the Burlingame Marriott Hotel. Shortly after the procedure, Gourkani felt ill and her fiancé called 911. She was transported to Mills Peninsula Hospital in Burlingame where she died the next day of respiratory failure and pulmonary embolism, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
The alleged procedure performed is disapproved by the Food and Drug Administration due to its health danger and Wagstaffe said his office and investigators are waiting for a toxicology report’s completion to determine what Gourkani administered.
The DA said he is also looking into if Gourkani had previous procedures administered by Gomez.
“I have never heard of this type of crime before,” said Wagstaffe, who added crimes out of the Burlingame hotel sector have happened before but he has never seen a medical procedure type crime from the hotels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.