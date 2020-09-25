Cinemark is reopening additional Greater Bay Area locations Friday, Sept. 25, including the theaters in downtown San Mateo, Redwood City, San Bruno and Daly City, according to a company announcement Thursday.
These theatres join the Century Northgate theater, which reopened last week.
Moviegoers can book a Private Watch Party and host a private screening of a film in a dedicated auditorium for up to 20 guests starting at $99. There will also be “Comeback Classic” films and concessions at greatly reduced “Welcome Back” prices, with $5 tickets for adults and $3 for children and seniors. All locations will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures including staggered showtimes, limited capacities, mask requirements for guests unless eating or drinking and air filtering, according to Cinemark.
Tickets are on sale now at cinemark.com.
