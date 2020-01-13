San Mateo County education officials permitted for five more years the operation of Oxford Day Academy, a charter high school in East Palo Alto, but not without first raising serious concerns over its innovative vision.
The county Board of Education unanimously approved the five-year charter renewal application from Oxford Day Academy, and officials are crafting an agreement detailing programmatic improvements for the upcoming term.
The decision comes in the wake of a harsh report authored by the office of county Superintendent Nancy Magee, which raised a variety of red flags over the small school’s unique academic approach.
For her part, school founder Mallory Dwinal downplayed the seriousness of the language in the report and suggested such a thorough examination is common when charter schools seek a renewal petition.
“ODA is trying something different, so we have to be very critical and we have to be thoughtful,” said Dwinal, who welcomed the findings of the report released in October, in advance of the board’s November decision to extend the charter.
The school is in its third year after its initial charter application was denied by the Sequoia Union High School District, before being approved by the county board. Since the county blessed the charter, it is responsible for examining future petitions.
Oxford Day Academy’s model focuses on students splitting time between a classroom and working on service projects with neighborhood organizations, in an effort to hone a passion for community activism. Sequoia Union High School District officials denied the initial application in part due to doubts the program could be effective. It had about 100 students last year.
Considering the ambitious and unconventional approach to education, the county report also questioned whether the school was adequately serving the best interest of its student body.
“The innovative and aspirational model of ODA is compelling, but the school must find a way to successfully provide supports and interventions to students as they learn the rigors of high expectations,” said the report. “Without a shift in the model or additional resources to engage, motivate and support the students’ academic success, the charter renewal review team agrees that the ODA system is causing real harm to individual students.”
To that end, the report suggested dozens of students have left Oxford Day Academy and matriculated back into Sequoia Union High School District schools. Upon attempting to enroll elsewhere, some students experienced difficulty transferring credits and were forced to take certain classes over.
Improved collaboration with the local high school district, better support for students new to the country, a more comprehensive counseling program and amendments to special education are among recommended fixes found in the report.
Board of Education President Hector Camacho expressed confidence Dwinal and other Oxford Day Academy administration would work hard to address the areas identified for improvement.
He also suggested Oxford Day needs more time to operate and work out some of the kinks that can come with launching a new school, especially one with a creative model.
“I think we need to give them that space to let them do that innovative work with hopes that it creates innovation in our traditional, public schools as well,” he said.
To that end, Camacho said a memorandum of understanding crafted between county and school officials will go far to laying out the areas of improvement, and assuring those goals are met over the next five years.
“I think this can work. I’m confident it can work. As with everything, we need patience. We need to see this through and there is going to be anxiety as this first class approaches graduation. We have to push through that because it is so different and I think they can accomplish what they are trying to accomplish,” he said.
Dwinal too expressed certainty that the school would grow and evolve, as administrators are dedicated to assuring the best for students.
“We always want to make sure that our students are set up for success,” she said.
