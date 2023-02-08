In what is marking the first legal dispensary on the Peninsula, Embarc Redwood City announced it is opening its doors at 1870 Broadway in Redwood City this week.
In 2020, officials in Redwood City welcomed public input on potential local cannabis retail operations and, based on that feedback, underwent a more than yearlong process to vet and ultimately select local operators. This will be the company’s seventh location statewide
“Core to our business model is meaningful community integration, which is why we are thrilled to be co-owned by multi-generational local residents who will ensure our operations serve as a collaborative partner to the City, this community, and our non-profit partners,” Lauren Carpenter, Embarc’s CEO, said in a press release. “Embarc will be the first legal cannabis business to open our doors in this community — a testament to our team’s ability to deliver on our promises and our commitment to Redwood City.”
Embarc Redwood City will donate 1% of all sales back into the community, with this investment guided by the Community Advisory Board — a group of local community members and leaders focused on ensuring the thoughtful integration of cannabis activities in Redwood City. The Redwood City store is at Walnut Street across from Grocery Outlet. It is having a soft opening this week. A ribbon cutting hosted by the Chamber of Commerce noon Thursday, Feb. 9, and a grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11.
