Caltrain will be reducing its service to 82 trains per day from 104 for the weeks of April 17-21 and April 24-28 to accommodate electrification construction and testing.
Caltrain encourages riders, including Giants fans heading to Oracle Park, to check the schedule to ensure they can reach their destination on time.
For Monday through Thursday, the last northbound train of the day will depart Tamien Station at 10:26 p.m., while the last southbound train departs San Francisco Station at 10:47 p.m. On Fridays, the last northbound train will leave an hour earlier and the last southbound train will leave an hour and a half earlier. The Baby Bullet will be suspended, and trains will be single-tracking between Palo Alto and Mountain View stations, according to Caltrain.
These will be the first weekday service reduction in 2023 to accommodate construction and testing for electrified service, which is expected to launch passenger service in fall 2024.
