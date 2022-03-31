With the return of in-person work and live events across the Bay Area, Caltrain will be discounting fares by 50% for the month of April.
“As the region continues to recover from the lingering impacts of the pandemic, we want to remind the public that Caltrain is the travel mode of choice for so many great Bay Area destinations,” Caltrain Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said in a press release. “By reducing our fares for the month of April we can reward our existing customers for their loyalty and encourage the next generation of public transportation riders to use Caltrain for their traveling needs.”
The discount will apply to all fares except for the Go Pass, an unlimited ride program for educational institutions, residential complexes and companies. One-way fare for adults will range from $1.60 to $7.20 depending on whether a rider uses a Clipper Card or the ticket machine.
Regular weekday services will also resume on Monday, April 4. Services were initially reduced on March 2 to accommodate electrification signal work in San Mateo and Burlingame but that project was delayed following a train collision on March 10.
Services will be reduced from May 2 to May 20 to allow that work to be completed with regular weekday services returning Monday, May 23.
