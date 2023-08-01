Caltrain is temporarily reducing its weekday service from Aug. 7 through 25 and having trains depart several minutes earlier than usual from current times during the period, the transit agency announced Monday.
The service reduction is to do construction and testing for its new electrification system, with 90 trains expected per week instead of the standard 104. Baby Bullet service is being suspended and peak service will be reduced to three trains per hour per direction. Trains will also be single-tracking in San Francisco, so riders are encouraged to pay attention to announcements at the San Francisco and 22nd Street Stations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.