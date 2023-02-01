Caltrain announced, Tuesday, that it will receive $367 million to finish its long-sought $2.4 billion electrification project, which it claims is the first undertaking in North America in a generation to transition from diesel trains to an electrified system.
The money will keep the electrification project on track for completion in the fall of 2024 and will strengthen the agency’s financial outlook, a spokesperson for Caltrain said.
The funding will come from California’s Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program Cycle 6 Existing Project Reserve, delaying a possible “fiscal cliff” which the agency had been projected to hit in July.
Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said that the project will provide more frequent service to riders and “enhanced amenities.” The number of trains will increase, service will be modernized and new safety elements will be added, the agency said.
Amenities will include digital trip information on board, increased storage capacities, baby changing tables, Wi-Fi and power outlets at every seat, and reduced noise and air pollution.
It will also set the framework for California’s future high-speed rail network that will run on the Caltrain corridor.
The project will also reduce greenhouse gas emissions. TIRCP was created by Senate Bill 862 to provide grants from a greenhouse gas reduction fund.
“A modern, electrified Caltrain will be the foundation for faster and more frequent service,” Assemblymember Diane Papan, D-San Mateo, said. “This investment will complete the conversion of the rail service to a 21st century transit system. This is a good day for Caltrain and our communities.”
Caltrain also recently received $43 million in federal funding for the electrification project as part of the omnibus spending bill, which passed Congress and was signed by President Biden in December 2022. The combination of the federal and state funds means Caltrain has filled the $410 million funding gap that was identified in late 2021, according to the transit agency.
The most recent round of funding was provided as part of last year’s state budget.
“This is a huge deal,” Assemblymember Marc Berman, D-Palo Alto, said. “The state providing highly competitive TIRCP funding to the Caltrain Electrification Project means that Peninsula residents will breath cleaner air and have both quieter communities and more frequent and reliable transit service.”
