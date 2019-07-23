Caltrain unveiled a draft of its long-range vision for improvements in service, capacity and connectivity during a live YouTube Town Hall event Monday.
Under the vision recommended by Caltrain staff, peak hours would see eight trains per direction per hour, with all-day express service every 15 minutes and increased off-peak and weekend services, according to the agency.
The Peninsula’s commuter railroad that travels from downtown San Francisco to as far south as Gilroy currently serves an average of 65,000 passengers every day, a number expected to expand to nearly 180,000 if the proposed changes are implemented.
Drafting the vision has been an “expansive, rigorous and challenging process that has required all of us to ask big questions and think critically about the future of the Caltrain corridor,” said Jim Hartnett, general manager and CEO of the San Mateo County Transit District, which oversees Caltrain.
The Board of Directors will discuss the business plan and long-range vision at their Aug. 1 meeting before potentially adopting it as soon as this October and completing the business plan by early next year.
