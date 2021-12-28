Burlingame is making headway in its environmental sustainability goals, which include plans to slash greenhouse gas emission by 50,000 tons annually by 2030, a report by the city indicates.
The goals, which were adopted in 2019 as part of the city's climate action plan, are centered around reducing global warming-causing gasses like carbon dioxide and methane that intensify the atmosphere’s greenhouse effect. Strategies include procuring electricity from renewable sources, banning gas power in new construction, adding electric vehicle infrastructure and increasing composting and recycling programs.
The city’s most notable effort to date has been to move away from Pacific Gas and Electric-provided electricity and switch to the county’s carbon-free power source, Peninsula Clean Energy, a move that reduced greenhouse gas emission by 23,700 tons last year according to the report.
“We’re making pretty good progress,” Burlingame’s sustainability coordinator Sigalle Michael said. “The fact that we’ve enrolled all our residents in [Peninsula Clean Energy] and the cities enrolled in it is by far the largest greenhouse gas reduction strategy for the city.”
In 2015, the city found it emitted 274,456 tons of greenhouse gasses, a number projected to climb to nearly 325,000 tons if changes were not made. The city’s target to slash emissions coupled with projected reductions due to state regulations means the city hopes to produce just 130,000 tons of gasses in 2030. The city would like to see that number further reduced down to 50,000 tons produced annually by 2050.
In 2020, 98% of Burlingame residents were receiving power from Peninsula Clean Energy and this year that number increased to 100%. Peninsula Clean Energy procures power through solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal sources.
That power will increasingly be used to replace gas appliances in Burlingame, including stoves, water heaters and furnaces, thanks to a rule passed by the city in 2020 requiring residential and many commercial buildings to rely primarily on electricity. The rules are expected to decrease greenhouse gas emissions by 4,000 tons yearly by 2030, according to the city.
Electric vehicles will also help meet the city’s goals. In 2020, there were 2,174 electric vehicles registered in the city. There are now 3,729, and the city hopes to bring that number to 5,000 by 2030. In 2020, electric cars were responsible for reducing emissions by an estimated five tons, and the reduction could increase 29 tons in 2030 if goals are met.
To support the adoption of eclectic cars, the city is adding charging stations around town. In 2020, the city had 12 stations, this year that number increased to 36 with the opening of the Highlands Parking Garage. The city hopes to have 100 stations in the city by 2030 with chargers slated to be added to parking facilities at Bayside Park and the new community center, among other locations.
Another key initiative by the city, as required by a new state law, is the implementation of composting and edible food recovery programs. Those programs could subtract another 4,000 tons from the city’s emissions, according to the report. Methane, the gas released from rotting organic material, carries greater warming potentially that carbon dioxide, the gas released from burning fossil fuels. The state law, Senate Bill 1383, aims for a 75% reduction in organic landfill waste by 2025.
Burlingame, which already requires composting in single-family residential settings, will be required to implement composting in commercial and multiunit residential buildings, 70% of which are currently not enrolled in such services, according to the city.
Looking forward, the city will further its efforts by implementing a disposable foodware ordinance in March. The city is also looking to bring in electric micro-mobility devices like shared e-bike and scooters to bolster environmentally friendly transit options.
