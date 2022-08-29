A proposed biotech campus and a research and development campus nearby on the Burlingame Bayfront are moving through the development process, with the Planning Commissioner satisfied with most project aspects.

The 12-acre biotech site from 1200 to 1340 Bayshore Highway on either side of Easton Creek calls for three 11-story buildings at nearly 1.5 million square feet and two 10-story parking structures to provide 3,500 parking spaces. The buildings would all be more than 200 feet, nearly double the height of the nearby Hyatt hotel and adjacent One Bay Plaza building. The project, known as Peninsula Crossing, would also have new bike and pedestrian crossings around Easton Creek and a berm on the eastern side to withstand climate change flooding. The berm would be up to 17 feet above current sea level and could connect to other protection infrastructure in the area. Peninsula Crossing would connect a missing quarter-mile portion of the bay trail and restore a tidal wetlands area along the creek. The southern building includes plans for a restaurant on the ground floor, overlooking a park area with a theater near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and Bayshore Highway.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Reporter

Curtis Driscoll covers transportation and the cities of San Mateo, Foster City, Belmont and Half Moon Bay. See my other articles: https://bit.ly/3IruW6p

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription