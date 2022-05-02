Belmont’s efforts to increase housing through its upcoming housing element remains on schedule, with the City Council pleased with efforts to ensure everyone has a chance to live in the city.
“Increasing housing choices for homebuyers and renters at all income levels is necessary, and I think we are on the right path and track to do that,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said at an April 26 Belmont council meeting.
The housing element identifies policies and programs for Belmont’s current and future housing needs. California requires each city to complete the document and provide zoning conditions for a set number of housing units in each eight-year cycle. The city does not have to build them but must offer building opportunities to developers. Belmont’s upcoming cycle will be challenging, as it has been assigned 1,785 housing units in its Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, compared to 468 in the previous process. The Association of Bay Area Governments, a regional planning agency, assigns the numbers to each city. Of the 1,785 units, 488 will be very low income, 281 low, 283 moderate, and 733 above average. The city plans to zone for around 3,300 units to ensure a buffer and comply with state housing laws.
“Those RHNA numbers are really large for our community, and for some really shocking, but it’s a need, and we all need to do our part,” Hurt said.
Belmont plans to zone most of the new housing units along El Camino Real and Old County Road, which the city has previously estimated the area could accommodate. Belmont has made more housing a priority, particularly near transit and downtown. The city views the El Camino Real corridor as a prime area due to its proximity to public transit, downtown and commercial areas. Belmont has identified 144 sites with access to transit, downtown jobs, amenities and open spaces. None of the sites have existing residential uses and are mostly underutilized areas with lots of parking lots, aging commercial properties, and used to turnover. Some of the site proposals on Old County Road would require a land-use change from commercial service to mixed-use, similar to El Camino Real. The city will also increase building height up to 65 feet along El Camino Real outside of the Belmont Village Specific Plan area and in the future downtown area near the Belmont Caltrain station. The Belmont Village Specific Plan will create a downtown center for the city centered around the Belmont Caltrain Station and near the intersection of El Camino Real and Ralston Avenue. The city plans to promote mixed-use housing and more affordable housing for longtime residents and newcomers.
Several councilmembers reassured residents most changes would remain in existing commercial and not take away residential neighborhoods.
“In general, I think we are on the right path. These aren’t drastic changes. I know some community members worry that there might be drastic changes, but when we are talking about 65 feet versus what we are seeing now, that’s not a drastic change,” Councilmember Charles Stone said.
“There’s still a lot of sites in Belmont that can add a lot of housing without really affecting the existing neighborhoods. That’s what a lot of this is about, finding those opportunities to help us get to these goals,” Vice Mayor Tom McCune said.
In addition to more units, the housing element must also include policies and programs to help address fair housing for vulnerable groups. Issues of inequality and displacement remain in housing, as Belmont works to provide affordable housing to low- and moderate-income households. City staff said studies show people of color are more likely to live in overcrowded conditions or pay too much income on housing. Belmont must ensure all housing sites are near quality schools, good jobs and transportation options to help improve quality of life. The city is also looking at improving access and materials for fair housing, incentives to build lower-income housing and financial support for accessory dwelling unit construction. Hurt noted there are legacies of redlining and unfair housing practices that still exist and must be unraveled.
“It’s going to take us time to bring everyone along in this process of building more housing and creating a sustainable, inclusive community,” Hurt said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.