Belmont held its first public hearing in its redistricting process as it moved to district-based elections from its current at-large system, focusing on increasing outreach to the public.
“This truly is a game-changer in the way the city is going to be run and governed. The more we can get communication we can get out about this, the better,” Councilmember Warren Lieberman said at the Jan. 11 City Council meeting.
Belmont is switching to district-based elections from its current system after receiving a July 30 letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman representing the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project alleging violations under the California Voting Rights Act due to using an at-large election system. Shenkman alleged the at-large voting system resulted in minority vote dilution, citing the absence of Latino representation and near lack of Asian representation. Belmont and other cities with at-large systems are susceptible to lawsuits under the California Voting Rights Act as the threshold of proof to establish a violation is low and does not require discriminatory intent. Many cities and public agencies across California have been sued, resulting in high court fees and few cases with cities prevailing in keeping at-large systems. The lack of success has incentivized cities to change, with Belmont announcing the switch in November.
Belmont currently has voters choose all five councilmembers, who can live anywhere in the city. A district-based election would divide the city into a set number of districts, with one councilmember living in the district chosen by voters residing in that area. Voters would only be able to vote within their area. The council has not decided upon the number of districts. However, it has expressed interest in an at-large directly elected mayor to unify the council and city and create a stronger regional presence on the Peninsula. A district will typically be of equal population size, contiguous, compact and maintaining similar communities, like renters, homeowners or racial groups.
Mayor Julia Mates stressed how important it was to get public input on district maps and the redistricting process. She noted Belmont would have a webpage dedicated to redistricting and available on the city website for any residents with questions.
“This is new for our city. It’s something we are not used to, clearly. The more we can get information out, the better,” Mates said.
Lieberman noted neighborhood associations have been a part of Belmont’s history and should be noted when considering communities of interest. He also encouraged as much public outreach as possible, suggesting using the billboard at Twin Pines Park and mailing information to all residences.
“This is something that is integral to the way this city is going to be governed and run, and who’s going to be running for office. We need to do everything we can to get the word out,” Lieberman said.
City Manager Afshin Oskoui said it would be tricky to hold public events given the increase in COVID cases and public health concerns. City staff is looking at potential pop-up events throughout Belmont to showcase map options to get more public feedback.
The Jan. 11 public hearing gathered public input and answered council questions about the process. The next public hearing is Jan. 25, with a draft district map presentation Feb. 8, an outreach presentation Feb. 19, a second map presentation Feb. 22, and a final vote and reading of the ordinance March 8. The process requires at least five hearings. The city’s final deadline is April 12. People can go to belmont.gov/our-city/city-government/district-elections-2?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery for more information about the Belmont redistricting process.
