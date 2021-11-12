The Belmont City Council reluctantly announced its intent to transition from at-large to district-based elections with a directly elected mayor through a resolution adoption, noting it was following through to avoid legal action against the city.
“We question whether or not it will actually make the council more diverse or help anyone in particular. At the same time, we also acknowledge that the risks associated with challenging this are enormous, and exposure is as well, so we are begrudgingly going down this path,” Mayor Charles Stone said at the Nov. 9 council meeting.
Belmont is making the switch to district-based elections after receiving a July 30 letter from attorney Kevin Shenkman representing the Southwest Voter Registration Education Project alleging violations under the California Voting Rights Act due to using an at-large election system. Belmont and other cities with at-large systems are susceptible to lawsuits under the California Voting Rights Act. Many cities and public agencies across California have been sued, resulting in high court fees and few cases with cities prevailing in keeping at-large systems. Under the current system, voters elect all five members, and councilmembers can live anywhere. A district-based election would divide the city into districts, with one councilmember living in the district chosen by voters residing in that area.
Shenkman alleges the at-large voting system resulted in minority vote dilution. Shenkman cited the absence of Latino representation and near lack of Asian representation on the city’s governing board, in contrast to the Asian and Latino proportions of residents. According to the most recent 2019 census data, Asians accounted for 27.5% of Belmont’s population, while Latinos were 12.1%.
The council discussed switching to a directly elected mayor from its current rotating system at its Nov. 2 special meeting, with a council majority favoring the switch. The councilmembers expressed interest in an at-large directly-elected mayor and four districts for the switch to unify the council and city and have a stronger regional presence.
The council had to adopt a resolution of intention to switch to district elections no later than Nov. 10 to avoid any lawsuits from Shenkman, a city staff report said. The motion passed 4-0 at the council’s Nov. 9 meeting, with Councilmember Davina Hurt absent.
Both sides had agreed to an extension of the initial period to switch after resolution adoption. The city said the extension will likely give the council until April to complete the transition process and adopt an ordinance. Staff plans to hold public hearings in January for public input and direction on communities and criteria when drafting district maps. District draft maps would likely be discussed in February and March hearings. The city is appropriating $180,000 from the city’s general fund in costs for the process.
“Our hand is being forced, and we are not crazy about this. I just wanted to point out that this is a disheartening situation when there is money coming out of our general fund for something that is unplanned and forced upon us,” Vice Mayor Julia Mates said.
City Attorney Scott Rennie said the council would not have to decide on term length for the mayor until the district map process. Rennie noted existing terms for councilmembers could not be cut off, with existing terms of office continuing until the end of their current term, with the transitions then taking place. It would result in the switch occurring over two election cycles in 2022 and 2024.
