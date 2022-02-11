Belmont is exploring increasing taxes on new developments to offset increased development costs that would cause projected financial deficits by creating a Community Facilities District.
“This is a way of ensuring we can continue to provide the service that folks have come to rely on Belmont for,” Councilmember Charles Stone said at a Feb. 8 council study session.
A recent study recommended establishing a new funding source through a Community Facilities District to offset potential general fund decreases from developments. The study found housing developments like single-family and multifamily residential buildings, affordable housing developments and townhomes will decrease the city’s general fund and create fiscal deficits.
Affordable housing will also affect funding for the Belmont Fire and Police departments. The study found total city revenue generated to be around $11 million and total city expenditures to be approximately $13.3 million.
The projected $2.3 million deficit has prompted the city to explore financial options to break even. Expenditures for services for most housing developments would be lower than expenditures. General fund development revenue would total around $5.9 million, with about $10.7 million in costs.
“We don’t want to erode existing services as new demand is put on the system,” City Manager Afshin Oskoui said.
A Mello-Roos Community Facilities District is a tool that helps generate locally-controlled revenue to support essential city services to new developments like police, fire, EMS, libraries and schools. Under the proposed structure, new developments would pay taxes to mitigate the impacts on city services. The city has said the district fee is a way to ensure new projects pay a fair share of the cost of city services that will increase as more people use housing or other services. City staff said the tax increase targets new developments that intensify housing demand and create more development than before. For example, new development affected would be those who create a duplex out of a single-family residence but not those who tore down a single-family home and built another one, city staff said. Existing residential dwellings or affordable housing units developed would not be affected.
“This is a common mechanism to get this work done and meet the resources needs. As the city grows, we want to maintain our critical city services, and we want to keep them high,” Councilmember Davina Hurt said.
The proposed tax rate for new developments would have a combined tax rate ranging from 1.3% for single-family residences to 1.57% for multifamily homes. The rates would fall below the 2% average standard and give flexibility to the city to adjust rates.
Belmont has made identifying new revenue sources and securing funding for infrastructure maintenance needs a priority in its strategic plan. The city has approved several development projects recently and expects increased development in the future to meet housing needs. The council in September started discussing a CFD as a possibility to raise revenue to support new development costs. Forming a CFD would require three public meetings and a future annexation process. While developers do not have to agree to annexation, the city wants to make the CFD the easiest and most convenient option for developers to meet the mitigation obligations required.
