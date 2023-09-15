The Belmont City Council is considering increasing its stipend compensation as a way to remove financial obstacles to serving on the city’s highest elected position.

At its Sept. 12 meeting, the council agreed to further discuss increasing council compensation from its current amount of $390 a month. Belmont Mayor Julia Mates said increasing the monthly stipend was something to look into given the time and money it costs to be on the council and the obstacles people face when running for local office. She believes the $390 monthly stipend did not keep up with inflation and could discourage single parents, young people and people of color from running. The 1995 increase took the stipend from $90 monthly to $390. She believes even a small increase to match inflation could help with care or transit costs of going to council meetings and the regional board and commissions councilmembers sit on because of their role on the Belmont council.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription