In the aftermath of the Feb. 12 fire that destroyed the Andreotti Family Farm’s produce stand and barn, the community and city of Half Moon Bay are supporting the multigeneration farming family with rebuilding.
“In the days after, the community has rallied around the farm, which has felt amazing and incredible and has offset the tragic part,” Dawn Dillman of Andreotti Farms said.
A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $17,000 for its goal to support the rebuild of the Andreotti Farms produce stand and barn located at 329 Kelly Ave. that served organic produce for the community in the same location for more 60 years. Andreotti Farms has been in Half Moon Bay since 1926 and has been a staple of farmers’ markets, along with running a successful pumpkin patch and corn maze. The farm plans to reopen temporarily in a tent or shelter just down the street at the Oceanview Driving Range on Kelly Avenue as soon as possible.
“We are feeling incredibly grateful that people have been as generous as they have been so far,” Dillman said.
The barn served as the hub for the farm and held the family’s entire dry bean collection and various heirloom seeds, which are a financial and cultural loss for the family. Unique varieties of beans, artichokes, flowers and herbs nurtured through the generations have been lost and might not be available again for the public. The family is working on a temporary structure that will serve as the barn while planning architecture for the permanent option. Dillman said the family is still shocked and in grief from the loss, as a long-standing piece of family history is gone. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
“It felt like it had a living character that contributed to the soul to the farm,” Dillman said.
Although the farm lost some tractors in the fire, Dillman said no damage occurred to its growing fields, irrigation system or other structures. Produce is unlikely to be affected, although farmers’ market options may be temporarily changed. They are still in the early phases of sorting wood out of the wreckage and considering rebuilding options. Various fundraising is being planned, including a local artisan creating art from the burned pieces of wood and photography days at the farm. Dillman said the city has been amazing in fast-tracking permits and making it easier to set up a temporary produce stand.
Jill Ekas, Half Moon Bay Community Development director, said the city has expedited permitting for demolition and to ensure a temporary farm stand will be up and running, along with long-term plans to expedite the barn’s permanent rebuilding. The city has set up a team of staff to be ready to help Andreotti Farms with any issues and plans.
“We are ready to talk to them as soon as they have some ideas,” Ekas said.
The Community Development Department is also working with the family to make sure the historic nature of the barn itself is acknowledged and well documented in the city records. The city hopes to do a historic resource evaluation to gather information about the property’s agriculture history and its importance to Half Moon Bay.
“The city is very supportive of our local small farms,” Ekas said.
The GoFundMe page can be found at gofundme.com/f/rebuild-andreotti-family-farm-destroyed-by-fire?utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
