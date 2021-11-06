More Information

People can visit the Andreotti Farms website at andreottifamilyfarms.com/event-details/farm-to-table-lunch-fundraiser-november-13th-14th-2021-11-13-12-00 for more information about the event. People can go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/rebuild-andreotti-family-farm-destroyed-by-fire?utm_source=widget&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to donate and learn more about the barn.