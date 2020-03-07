A Foster City apartment building’s below-market rate program will soon expire, causing 74 renters, including seniors with disabilities and families, to face rent increases with some more than six times what they currently pay.
Located at 700 Bounty Drive and owned by Essex Property Trust, the 490-unit Foster’s Landing Apartments entered into an agreement with the city in 1986 to keep 15% of units affordable for more than three decades. That agreement will soon sunset.
On Dec. 31, 40 of the building’s below-market rate units will become market-rate ones, while rents for the other 24 affordable units will become market rate over the next two years.
While the residents aren’t being evicted from their apartments, the enormous rent increases will mean many if not all of them will have to relocate. They’re fearful they’ll be forced to leave an area that has been their home for decades and some are worried they’ll soon be homeless.
“This leaves a lot of families in a very vulnerable place,” said Corrine Warren, whose mother has been a resident at Foster’s Landing for 33 years. “This has caused my mom a lot of stress. We’re not sure what to do. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Residents of the below-market rate units at Foster’s Landing currently pay in rent 30% of their monthly income. For Warren’s mother, that comes out to $800 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. Starting Jan. 1, she’ll have to pay around $4,200 per month for it.
Barbara Grossetti, also a Foster’s Landing resident, currently pays $500 a month for an apartment that by the same time will likely cost about $3,200 per month.
“We have disabled people, people in their 90s here, families, single parents and seniors like me living on Social Security,” she said. “They have nowhere to go. They’ll be homeless.
“Legally [Essex] has the right to do this, but morally they don’t,” she added. “It’s all about greed, that’s what it comes down to. They’ll get so much money for these apartments.”
Grossetti moved into Foster’s Landing three years ago after being on an affordable housing wait list for six years. She said at the time she wasn’t told her below-market rate rents will soon expire.
The tenants acknowledge Essex’s legal right to charge market rate rents, but feel they should at least be granted more time to find a new home.
“Since my mother has been there 33 years I think it’s fair to give her one to three years time before the new rates begin,” Warren said. “But even then it’d be really difficult to find anything. I’ve called a few places and the wait list is between five and 10 years.”
Essex only wanted to comment on the situation in a statement. In it, Barb Pak, a senior vice president for the company, said notifications were sent to residents over a year ago “to provide ample time to prepare for the transition” with follow-up notifications delivered recently.
“The city is aware of all tenants who have expiring leases and we hope the city will help provide alternatives,” the statement adds. Essex purchased the building and assumed the affordable housing agreement with the city in 2014.
At a meeting Monday, Charlie Bronitsky, a former Foster City mayor and land use lawyer, asked the current council to discuss the situation at its next meeting and form a committee to explore potential solutions for the tenants. The council appeared amenable to his proposal.
Councilman Sam Hindi has already began working with the tenants as well as the office of U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-San Mateo, to see what can be done to support the tenants.
“It’s a tragedy,” he said of the tenants’ uncertain future. “The city wants to preserve all these below-market rate units no question about it. We need all hands on deck and I will not leave any stone unturned to try to get safety and a roof over the heads of our residents.”
Bronitsky said he’s only in the beginning stages of researching what can be done to assist, but has already concluded recently-passed state laws, including Assembly Bill 1482, do not apply in this case. Assembly Bill 1482 created rent caps in California and went into effect in January.
He said some are asking charitable organizations to help with the tenants’ rent. Councilmembers are also exploring the feasibility of placing the tenants at the top of affordable housing lists elsewhere.
Other potential actions include the adoption of an urgency rent control ordinance or the council could choose to subsidize the tenant’s rents or provide relocation assistance, among other actions. Officials are also engaging the nonprofit community to see what can be done.
Bronitsky hopes a solution can be arrived at voluntarily and said he’s trying to arrange meetings with Essex to do so.
Assistant City Manager Dante Hall said the city has met with Essex representatives on multiple occasions and is still working with them on potential solutions.
“We don’t want to say they’re not being cooperative,” he said. “Essex is still thinking about it and we’re trying to find out if we can bring in some partners or if we can find some other ways to take care of families. Hopefully we find a resolution.”
On the bright side, Hindi said no other affordable apartment complex in the city will expire until 2050.
