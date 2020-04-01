Editor,
Thank you for the article regarding the demise of the affordable housing program at Foster’s Landing (“Affordable rents to expire at Foster City apartment building” in the March 7 edition of the Daily Journal).
“Should housing be a human right?” “Does everyone have a fundamental human right to housing?” Evidently not as Essex , owners of Foster’s Landing, are choosing not to renew the lease that would enable families to remain in their homes and not add to the homeless population.
Would it be unreasonable to let the families remain and as they eventually depart convert the units to market rate? Of course not. “Everyone should have the right to live in security, peace and dignity and free from forced eviction.” We can only hope.
Barb Grossetti
Foster City
