California State Parks announced a restoration project at Año Nuevo State Park that will help expand habitat for species such as the threatened California red-legged frog and the endangered San Francisco garter snake.
By restoring the natural hydrology and raising the groundwater table of the site, the Green Oaks Restoration Project will bring back the historic wetland habitat to benefit many species.
Located 50 miles south of San Francisco and the Golden Gate Bridge, Año Nuevo State Park draws visitors from around the world. Every year, up to 10,000 elephant seals return to breed, give birth and molt their skin amongst the scenic dunes and beaches. The physical terrain of Año Nuevo is distinctive, with coastal terrace prairie, wetland marshes, dune fields and coastal scrub hosting a high diversity of plants and animals.
Part of Año Nuevo was formerly farmed and grazed. Over the last several years, State Parks has scaled up its land stewardship and management activities, with an emphasis on restoration actions and ongoing land management that improves resilience.
