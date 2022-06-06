A San Francisco woman is trying to help an Arkansas couple recover their 8-month-old gray Chihuahua, stolen along with their belongings from a parked van on May 24.
The couple was in San Francisco for just one afternoon, parked at 2 Bay St., across from Pier 33. Rylee the Chihuahua isn’t chipped, and her family had to return to Arkansas without her. “I feel the only hope for a reunion is getting Rylee’s face out on TV,” wrote the couple’s friend, Bay Area resident Colette Dunleavy, in an email. “She’s an adorable lil’ Chihuahua with enormous ears. PLEASE help.”
“They’ve left with the worst possible impression of our city. Please help me redeem SF!” Anyone with information about Rylee’s whereabouts can contact the San Francisco Police at (415) 553-0123.
