Officials with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board said Thursday that harmful algal blooms also known as “red tides” found recently in parts of the Bay have not so far brought widespread fish death like a similar event in the region last year.
The water board and other agencies have been monitoring the algal blooms seen since last week along parts of the shoreline in areas off of Alameda, between Emeryville to Albany, and certain parts of Marin County, but have not found any significant harm to aquatic life.
