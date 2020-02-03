DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Deputies at a Bay Area jail confiscated 200 gallons of prison-made liquor that inmates were preparing for a Super Bowl party, a sheriff's official said.
Deputies found the liquor Saturday at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin before Super Bowl Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers lost 31-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sgt. Ray Kelly, spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Monday.
Known as "pruno," the illicit alcoholic beverage is fermented from leftover fruit, sugar and juice with a little bread to provide the yeast and made in sealed plastic bags.
"It smells horrible and can be toxic and pose serious health risks," Kelly said.
Inmates commonly use toilets and garbage cans to hide it, he said.
"There will be no super bowl party at Santa Rita Jail tomorrow," the Alameda County Sheriff's Department wrote on an Instagram post showing officers posing behind about two dozen plastic bags with green, yellow and orange liquor.
