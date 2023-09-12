Caltrain, the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill announced starting Monday, Sept. 25, a fourth train will be introduced to the Gilroy/Morgan Hill morning and evening weekday service, offering commuters greater flexibility and convenience when traveling by Caltrain.
The decision to expand the service comes as a result of collaborative efforts between Caltrain, VTA, and the cities of Gilroy and Morgan Hill, with a strong focus on improving accessibility and connectivity for residents in these areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.