“Step into the Light,” a new art event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday in 2023 and hosted by the Cow Palace, calls on high school seniors to share their own compelling thoughts through creations of their own.
“In the world of social media, opinion bashing has become all too frequent. This contest invites high school students to shine a light on their concerns and issues in a way that is respectful, creative, and invites discussion,” said Dr. Lois Moore, co-designer of the event, educator, and frequent speaker at events honoring Dr. King’s legacy, in a press release. “We hope this program will grow into an event where high school students can come and learn about ways that will help them better prepare for the leadership roles, they will be called to fill in the coming years.”
Submissions, including visual arts, essays, poems, photographs and videos, are welcomed and will be put on display at the Cow Palace with the best of each category winning a $300 prize thanks to a contribution from Genentech. A reception will be held on Jan. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where students will be recognized and the winners will be announced.
“The Cow Palace has a long history as an entertainment venue, but it also has political history. This contest brings a historical event and this inspirational figure into current times in a tangible, expressive way,” said Dr. Allison Keaney, CEO of the Cow Palace, in a press release about the event.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
