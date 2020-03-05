LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix is canceling its South by Southwest screenings and events amid concerns about the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
A company spokesperson confirmed to the Associated Press Wednesday that the streamer is pulling out of the annual Austin-based festival, which kicks off next week. The company had planned to screen the feature film "Uncorked," with Courtney B. Vance, and four docuseries. The news was first reported by Variety.
In addition to the screenings, Netflix is also canceling a panel with Rashida Jones and Kenya Barris about the series #blackexcellence.
Netflix is not the only company to scrap its festival plans. The Hollywood Reporter also reported Wednesday that Apple was also canceling its plans for the festival, which included Spike Jonze's "Beastie Boys Story."
Representatives for the festival did not immediately respond to request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.