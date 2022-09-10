Look up logo

Saturday brings us September’s full moon, the infamous, Harvest Moon. However, the Harvest Moon doesn’t get its name just because it’s the month of September, its name is related to the autumnal equinox. (You might recall from past Look Ups that during the equinox, the sun crosses the celestial equator — an imaginary extension of Earth’s equator line out into space — when the sun crosses the celestial equator from north to south, this marks the autumnal equinox; when it crosses from south to north, this marks the vernal or spring equinox.) When the equinox is closer to October’s full moon, then September’s full moon is called the Corn Moon and October’s moon becomes the Harvest Moon, according to Almanac.com. The autumnal equinox is Sept. 22, just before 6 p.m.

Another thing that makes the Harvest Moon stand out is that it seems like it’s full for a few nights. For instance, the moon looked full when it rose Friday but didn’t reach full brightness until almost 6 a.m. Saturday. It will still look full Sunday. In addition, it will rise just a half-hour after sunset. Furthermore, it’ll appear larger and more orange as it rises when it’s close to the horizon. This is called moon illusion. It will rise just about a half-hour later each night while sunset is a minute or two earlier. The shorter days will really become noticeable after the equinox.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription