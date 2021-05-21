The San Mateo County Event Center announced its summer concert series — highlighted by performances from legendary music artists Coolio, Young MC and C+C Music Factory — as part of the 2021 San Mateo County Fair to be held June 5 through June 13.
This year, all concerts will be held on the main outdoor stage at 7:30 p.m. Performances will be free to fairgoers who purchase a general admission ticket and will ensure social distancing.
Coolio, Young MC and C+C Music Factory will kick off the County Fair with the first concert on the evening of June 5. Coolio is best known for his 1995 Grammy Award-winning hit single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” as well as top singles “Fantastic Voyage,” “1, 2, 3, 4 (Sumpin’ New), and “C U When U Get There.”
Young MC gained worldwide fame from his hit single “Bust A Move,” which reached #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989. That same year, he collaborated with Tone Loc on the hit songs “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.” In 1990, Young MC was nominated for Best Rap Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for his single “Principal’s Office.”
With top hits including “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” and “Things That Make You Go Hmmm,” C+C Music Factory have earned a total of 35 music awards worldwide, including five Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.
Following the trio of award-winning acts, will be a series of top cover bands, including Queen Nation June 6; Journey Revisited June 9; Petty Fever June 10; and Creedence Revelation June 11. In addition, the fair will host musical acts for Family Pride Day June 6; Pacific Islands Day June 12; and Dia de La Feria June 13.
Fair tickets can be purchased online through the fair’s website at sanmateocountyfair.com.
