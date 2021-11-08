Jamee Madrid Sarmiento and Larry Lewis Mitchell, gave birth to a baby boy James Madrid Mitchell Oct. 30, 2021 at Kaiser Permanente in Redwood City.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.
We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.
A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!
Trending Stories
Articles
- San Mateo County home price increase falls behind nation
- San Mateo's Block 21 development adds 6th level
- Redwood City to cut ribbon on new Highway 101 pedestrian undercrossing
- 6-story, 99-unit apartment building proposed in Millbrae
- San Mateo County hosting kids vaccine clinics with superheroes, games
- Man sentenced in San Mateo County cold case murder
- Man sentenced in San Mateo molestation case
- Mercy-Burlingame advances to CCS volleyball finals for first time in program history
- Oyster Point hotel project moves ahead in South San Francisco
- San Mateo 40-unit condo development in the works
Images
Videos
Commented
- Follow up to ‘I’m so proud of our President Biden’ (69)
- Ethics violation (35)
- Voter fraud — finally paid off (30)
- Progressives’ quest for power (28)
- COVID cases on the rise (23)
- Authoritarian threat (23)
- Stupid stuff people say (23)
- Blaming Trump (18)
- Guts yes, brains no (16)
- Same song. Again. And again. (15)
- Creating awareness and making change (13)
- Biden should support ending the filibuster (13)
- Systemic racism (12)
- News coverage must be complete (10)
- You can’t stop the inevitable (10)
- Reliable news (8)
- Stop using Trump as an excuse (8)
- Shocked by Daily Journal (8)
- Religious exemptions (7)
- San Mateo County ready for COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children (7)
- Biden administration is not doing a good job (7)
- Hot elections in 2022 and 2024 (6)
- Women tired of being America’s fallback plan (6)
- Providing another choice when it comes to schools (6)
- New district maps recommended to San Mateo County Board of Supervisors (6)
- All the opinion that’s fit to print (6)
- Color blindness is not the answer (6)
- Semper Fidelis (5)
- Sheriff’s Office does not need civilian oversight (5)
- Inflation (5)
- Support for the Carbon Dividend Act (5)
- Government health takeover (5)
- Activists plea to end San Mateo County’s ICE transfers (5)
- Newspapers in education (5)
- The politics of redistricting (4)
- Wiesner’s perspective (4)
- Your college admissions are not your worth (4)
- When my grandparents came (4)
- Divide without conquering (4)
- Too many jobs, too little housing (4)
- Going all electric will cost a lot of money (4)
- Belmont open to directly elected mayor (4)
- Warrant: Baldwin didn't know weapon contained live round (3)
- Afghanistan, good riddance (3)
- Stay the course (3)
- A book’s life (3)
- Newsom, Legislature push the state leftward (3)
- San Mateo County counsel signals legal backing for aggressive COVID-19 vaccine requirements (3)
- New Public Works director named for Foster City (3)
- Banning natural gas is a bad idea (3)
- Effort begins for San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office civilian oversight (3)
- The root of all evil (3)
- Increasing diversity is more than lines on a map (3)
- Half Moon Bay moving toward gas ban (2)
- Comeback? (2)
- No parking provided? (2)
- Butcher’s apprentice: The benefits of work (2)
- Stop the reach (2)
- A tribute to our veterans (2)
- San Mateo man’s series of erratic behavior in San Mateo, Redwood City and Menlo Park results in arrest (2)
- Disagree with Speier (2)
- Sutter should reconsider the Mickelson pool closure (2)
- Statewide plan needed for electrification (2)
- Thank you to PG&E workers (2)
- Unfair garbage price increase (2)
- San Carlos staff bonuses (2)
- A better and healthier future for our children (2)
- What’s the matter with skilled nursing facilities (2)
- My They(roes) (2)
- I used to be a proud banana (2)
- It's time to rethink government housing (2)
- New San Bruno Park superintendent to leave district (2)
- Not Milley’s fault (2)
- School leaders respond to San Mateo County Civil Grand Jury’s equity report (2)
- My two sons: The conclusion (2)
- Housing versus jobs (2)
- 8-story office building approved in Burlingame (2)
- Doctor’s poor choices (2)
- Public service is the best work of life (2)
- Whose interests are being served? (2)
- Open door policy (2)
- What’s victory with no honor? (2)
- California’s looming climate crisis (2)
- Representation (2)
- Let’s do some math on Bay Area 2050 (2)
- School choice cost (2)
- Vaccine refusals in intelligence agencies raise GOP concerns (2)
- Burlingame changes course on campaign contributions (2)
- Districts prep for student enrollment drop (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
- Armed robbery suspects arrested after SWAT warrant in San Mateo, Alameda and Santa Clara counties were served (1)
- No contest plea in South San Francisco hit-and-run (1)
- San Bruno gets proposal for 136 apartments (1)
Latest News
- Foster City OKs geese mitigation plan
- The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
- Kimchi amps up leftover fried rice
- South San Francisco considers license plate reading cameras
- Mountain lion bounding across SR92 struck by San Mateo police patrol car
- Small plane makes emergency landing in Woodside’s Horse Park
- ViaSat: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
- Obama urging governments to action at UN climate summit
Recent Comments on our Stories
Latest e-Edition
The Daily Journal in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.