Head coach: Patrick Walsh, 19th season
2018 record: 5-2 WCAL, 7-5 overall, CCS Open Division II semifinals
2019 season opener: Pittsburg at Serra, 1 p.m. Saturday
Key returners: Daylin McLemore (sr., QB); Terence Loville (sr., WR/CB); Jackson Lataimua (sr., RB/FS); Nate Sanchez (sr., slot/FS); Jerry Gaoteote (sr., RB/LB/DE); Nusi Malani (sr., DE/TE); Marcellus Eison (sr., DT/OL); Nate Azzopardi (sr., LT/DE); Damon Lewis (sr., CB/WR/K/P)
Key newcomers: Hasson Mahasin (so., WR/DB); Vince Poni (jr., RB/DB)
Outlook: Daylin McLemore turned some heads with his open-field speed in the secondary last season for the Serra Padres.
While the Serra secondary will be in the white-hot spotlight as the 2019 season opens, McLemore is unlikely to fortify the pass defense against the likes of non-conference juggernauts Pittsburg, Menlo-Atherton and St. Mary’s-Stockton. That’s because McLemore is being moved to his new offensive position full time at quarterback.
Still, Padres head coach Patrick Walsh has plenty of faith in the personnel tasked with defending Pitt quarterback Jerry Johnson — who last week threw for 368 yards and six touchdowns in a 42-35 win — with a quartet of experienced seniors, cornerbacks Damon Lewis and Terence Loville, and safeties Nate Sanchez and Jackson Lataimua.
“I think the strength of our team is the secondary,” Walsh said.
Serra’s non-league schedule presents an epic test prior to facing the high-powered offenses of the West Catholic Athletic League. This was the area that defined the WCAL championship last year, when St. Francis in the final game of the regular season passed for four TDs in a 42-7 win over Serra to clinch the title, denying the Padres (and Valley Christian) a co-championship.
Walsh said the WCAL figures to be a similar airshow this season.
“Just like our first three (non-conference) games,” Walsh said. “Of all the teams, M-A might have the best receiver of them all. … If we do not defend the pass in the first three weeks, we’ll be 0-3.”
Pressuring quarterbacks will be the charge of one of the most promising pass rushers the WCAL has to offer in defensive end Nusi Malani. The 6-6, 260-pound senior got a late start last year due to injury, but in seven games still ranked second on the team with six tackles-for-losses and two sacks.
Walsh didn’t rule out fielding McLemore in the secondary going forward, but is keen on his quarterback focusing on offense. After three seasons with pass-intensive Luke Bottari at the helm, McLemore’s legs give the Padres a chance to return to more of an option look in the style of one of Serra’s greatest option quarterbacks ever, 2017 graduate Leki Nunn.
McLemore will get a chance to prove a gunslinger too, and his arm should open some eyes this season. It’s been the dream of the senior QB since he set foot on Freitas Field as a freshman, according to Walsh.
“I’m very excited for him,” Walsh said. “For four years, he’s wanted to be the starting varsity quarterback. He had that vision and he made it happen.”
McLemore has one of the most dangerous weapons in San Mateo County to shoot for in Loville, a senior who is a really good cornerback, but an exceptional wide receiver. He was Bottari’s favorite target last season, leading the team with 31 receptions, 589 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, becoming one of four Serra juniors to earn 2018 second-team all-WCAL honors, along with Lataimua, Lewis and offensive tackle Nate Azzopardi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.