A handful of San Mateo County swimmers advanced to the championship round of the CIF Swimming and Diving championships at Clovis West High School Saturday.
Friday were the swimming trials where Woodside’s Audrey Chung qualified for the “A” final in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
The top eight qualifiers go into the “A” final, while the next eight go to the “B” final. Only “A” final swimmers can win a state title.
Chung was the sixth-fastest qualifier in the 50 free, posting a time of 23.39, bettering her seed time by one-hundredth of a second. The fastest qualifier, Gracyn Aquino of Santa Margarita, posted a time of 22.68.
Carlmont’s Katelin Kwan finished 34th in qualifying with a time of 24.24
Chung just made the “A” final cut in the 100 free, finishing in eighth with a time of 50.89. Ava DeAnda of Poly-Riverside, was the top qualifier with a time of 49.75.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Audrey J-Cheng was the only other county swimmer to qualify for an “A” final. She qualified third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.69. Davis’ Sarah Bennetts had the fastest qualifying time with a 1:00.86. Aragon’s Delainey Brandt was 27th in qualifying, posting a time of 1:05.05, shaving five-one hundredth of a second off her seeding time of 1:05.10.
SHP’s Cole Ballard, Serra’s Kevin Raghunathan and Carlmont’s Sydney Niles all qualified for “B” finals. Ballard was 11th in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:39.33, just missing out on the “A” final cut of 1:39.24.
Raghunathan was 11th in the 100 breast with a time of 55.97. The “A” final cut was 55.74. Aragon’s Colin Johnson finished 23rd with a time of 57.11, bettering his seed time of 57.18.
Niles, swimming in the 200 individual medley, also had an 11th-place finish, posting a time of 2:04.13, more than a second faster than her seeding time. El Camino’s Calista Lynch finished 31st in the 200 IM, with a 2:06.87.
Niles also finished 21st in the 100 back qualifying with a time of 56.72. She finished second at CCS. San Mateo’s Parker Del Balso, who won the CCS 100 back championship, had a disappointing swim at state, finishing 23rd in a time of 56.95, well off her qualifying time of 55.33.
In girls’ diving that was held Thursday, Woodside’s Sophia Wells finished 10th with a score of 480.45, bettering her qualifying score of 462.75.
Other San Mateo County qualifiers included:
Aragon’s Gabriel Anagnoson was 21st in the 200 IM with a time of 1:52.55; 27th in the 100 back with a time of 50.44 and participated in the Dons’ 200 medley relay team which finished 19th in a time of 1:34.39, just missing the “B” final cut of 1:34.32. The Aragon boys’ 400 free relay squad finished 28th in a time of 3:12.53.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Luke Kirinchich was 23rd in the 500 free with a time of 4:36.07.
Crystal’s Bennett Lacerte was 21st in the 100 back with a time of 50.44.
The Carlmont girls’ 200 free relay team finished 2oth in a time of 1:37.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.