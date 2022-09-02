FRIDAY
Burlingame (1-0) at American Canyon (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Panthers pounced on Capuchino last week, producing a 31-21 win. … The American Canyon Wolves walked off with an 18-12 win over Rodriguez-Fairfield. … Burlingame beat up American Canyon 31-6 in 2021. … American Canyon went 6-4 in 2021, finishing third in the Vine Valley League.
San Mateo (1-0) at Half Moon Bay (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats bulldozed their way to a 27-20 win over El Camino. … The Cougars mauled Leland, 35-9 win over Leland. … These teams last met in 2019, a 25-0 Half Moon Bay win. … These teams are two of the most run-dominant squads in the CCS. … San Mateo rushed for 395 yards against El Camino. … HMB held Leland to just 149 yards of offense.
Sacred Heart Prep (0-1) at Homestead (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Gators dropped a 13-12 decision to Sacred Heart Cathedral last week. … The Mustangs were tamed by Aragon, 41-29. … This is a rematch of last year’s CCS Division IV title game, a 51-28 SHP victory. … Homestead racked up 356 yards of offense against Aragon — most of which came after the Dons jumped out to a 41-7 lead at halftime.
Aragon (1-0) at Monterey (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Dons dominated Homestead in the season opener last week, 41-29. … The Monterey Toredores gutted Gunn, 48-0. … Monterey went 5-4 in 2021. … This is the Aragon’s longest road trip since playing at Aptos in 2017 and will be the furthest south the Dons have traveled since 2001.
Capuchino (0-1) at El Camino (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs were tamed by Burlingame last week, 31-21. … The Colts were corralled by San Mateo, 27-20. … Capuchino buried El Camino 41-3 in 2021. … With the 20 points scored last week, El Camino is halfway to the 40 points the Colts scored during nine games last season.
Soquel (1-0) at Hillsdale (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Soquel Knights knocked off Soledad 20-14 to open the season last week. … The Hillsdale Knights opened the season last Thursday on the road with a 21-0 win over Silver Creek. … Hillsdale doubled up Soquel 42-20 last year.
Lincoln-SF (1-0) at Terra Nova (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Lincoln Mustangs mauled Jefferson last week, 43-14. … The Tigers trampled Santa Clara, 42-21. … Terra Nova rolled to a 41-7 win over Lincoln last season. … Playing his first-ever game at quarterback, Terra Nova’s Mason Mini completed 6 of 7 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Rocco Gentile and Steven Dalton each caught a scoring pass.
South City (0-1) at Cupertino (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Warriors fell to Kennedy-Richmond last week, 14-0. … The Cupertino Pioneers were stopped in their tracks in a 29-22 loss to Branham. … South City’s losing streak was extended to 25 games. … It was the Warriors first varsity football game since a 49-12 loss to El Camino in the season finale of the COVID spring season in 2021.
Kennedy (1-0) at Mills (0-0), 7 p.m.
The Kennedy Eagles swooped up a 14-0 win over South City last week. … The Vikings opened the season with a bye. … This is Kennedy’s second straight road game against a Lake Division school.
Woodside (0-1) at Rancho San Juan-Salinas (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Rancho San Juan Trailblazers rode to a 41-34 win over Gonzales. … The Wildcats wee whacked by Sequoia, 31-15. … Woodside held off Rancho 22-14 in 2021. … This is the second year of varsity football at Rancho San Juan. The Trailblazers went 3-7 in their debut season.
Bonita Vista-Chula Vista at Sequoia (1-0), 7 p.m.
The Bonita Vista Barons were blasted by Morse in their season opener, 40-0. … The Ravens flew away with a 31-15 win over Woodside. … Bonita Vista went 4-6 in 2021. … Instead of its traditional long road trip, Sequoia invited the San Diego-area squad to the Bay Area this season.
SATURDAY
King’s Academy (0-1) at Menlo School (1-0), 2 p.m.
The King’s Academy Knights were beaten by Mountain View last week, 35-20. … The Menlo School Knights drilled North Salinas, 47-7. … Menlo routed King’s Academy 49-12 last season.
Elk Grove (0-2) at Menlo-Atherton (1-0), 1 p.m.
The Elk Grove Thundering Herd were silenced for the second week in a row, dropping a 21-16 decision to Antelope. They opened the season with a 34-12 loss to Granite Bay. … The Bears bared their teeth in a come-from-behind 48-34 win over Bellarmine. … Elk Grove is coached by John Heffernan, a member of the San Mateo High School Athletic Hall of Fame, who played for Buz Williams. Heffernan went on to play under College of San Mateo Athletic Hall of Fame coach Larry Owens.
Jefferson (0-1) vs North Salinas (0-1) at Salinas Sports Complex, 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were muzzled by Lincoln-SF in the opener last week, 43-14. … The North Salinas Vikings were overrun by Menlo School, 47-7. … North Salinas went 7-4 last season, beating San Mateo 28-21 to San Mateo in the first round of CCS before losing 48-27 to Aragon in the semifinals.
