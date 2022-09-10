It sure didn’t take the Lady Trojans long to find their footing.
Skyline College hasn’t fielded a women’s soccer program since 2019. But first-year head coach Mike Sharabi earned the first victory of his Skyline career Friday with a 6-1 victory in non-conference action against Ohlone College-Fremont in a breakout performance by freshman Brenda Walker.
Walker (University-SF) recorded a hat trick in her collegiate debut, with all three goals coming in the first half. Her first score set the tone for the rejuvenated Skyline program, as she took a long pass off the opening kickoff to knock it in within the first minute of the season.
“It was a long ball sent into the box basically off of the kickoff,” Sharabi said. “And our player, Brenda Walker, found herself in the box, the ball came to her, and she calmly put it into the side netting. And immediately there was a celebration.”
Walker bookended the first half, scoring just before halftime. The Trojans increased the lead to 5-0 in the second half with a score from Dominique Garibay (Hillsdale) on a “wonderful goal,” said Sharabi. Garibay finished with two goals on the day, and Emily Dubon (Jefferson) scored one.
Ohlone earned its only goal off a corner kick to make it 5-1 in the second half.
Sharabi said the victory was just icing on the cake, as the contest was Skyline’s first game since Nov. 12, 2019, a 5-4 win over Ohlone in the final game of longtime coach Kevin Corsiglia’s career.
“We had talked about that before the game,” Sharabi said, “win, lose or draw, it was going to be a win for us today just because we were going to be able to compete … and have a group of girls that get to play the sport they love.”
Most California Community College Athletic Association women’s soccer teams have already played several games this season. For instance, Cañada College played its third game Friday, after earning back-to-back shutout wins — 5-0 over Feather River Aug. 30, and 2-0 over Santa Rosa Sept. 2 — to start the year.
Skyline got a late start due to two postponed games. The Trojans’ season opener was originally scheduled for Aug. 26 against City College of Sacramento, but the game was rescheduled for Sept. 19. This past Tuesday’s game against Napa was canceled, as Napa is one of five Northern California community colleges to drop its women’s soccer program this season.
“We’ve looked to add a couple more games, but that’s why we’re starting our season late,” Sharabi said.
