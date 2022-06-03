The Carlmont softball team hung with top-seeded Dixon for five innings in the semifinals of the Northern California Division IV regional tournament Thursday in the Interstate 80 corridor between Vacaville and Davis.
But in the bottom of the sixth, everything fell apart for the fourth-seeded Scots as the Rams went on to post a 6-1 win and end the season for the Central Coast Section Division III champions.
Carlmont (17-12) had its work cut out for it as the Scots faced a Dixon squad that had been dominant all season. The Rams were 23-1-1 coming into the game, having rolled to an undefeated Golden Empire League title and the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship.
But it was the Scots who put the Rams on notice that they would be no pushovers as Carlmont wasted little time in taking a 1-0 with a run in the top of the first inning.
Dixon answered in the bottom of the frame to tie the score before the teams combined for four more scoreless innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, however, Dixon scored five times to put the game away.
The fact the Scots were even in the game was a testament to their resolve as they were missing four starters. One was burned after playing in a club tournament last weekend and three others decided to participate “in other activities,” said head coach Steve Rianda.
“We didn’t have four of our starters, so that put some kids out of position. … I’m not happy about it, but what are you going to do?” Rianda said. “We were always going to play the game. It was just a matter of if we had enough JV players to fill out the roster.”
Ava Conti, who picked up the win in Tuesday’s thrilling, come-from-behind 3-2 win over McKinleyville, was saddled with the loss Thursday. But the junior was hardly overwhelmed. Conti allowed six runs on five hits and struck out four.
Rianda said the big blow was a lead off home run in the bottom of the sixth by Dixon’s Brianna Humphries, that snapped the 1-1 tie. Things kind of snowballed after that, but Rianda had no issues with Conti’s performance.
“[Conti] did a phenomenal job,” Rianda said. “She kept us in the game. She really kept them off balance.”
Jasleen Singh, Carlmont’s senior shortstop who will continue her playing career at Howard University, did her job as the Scots’ leadoff hitter. Singh went 3 for 4 at the plate, with three singles which were essentially doubles as she stole second each time she got on base.
It was Singh leading off the game with a single that jump-started Carlmont’s first-inning run. Singh stole second, went to third on a groundout and scored when Grace Schumacher’s hit was misplayed for a run-scoring error.
“Starting out the game with a lead-off run put us in a good spot,” Rianda said. “All the coaches felt we were just one hit away from busting the game open.”
Carlmont, however, struggled with Dixon pitcher Lexi Coyle, who went the distance, allowing the one unearned run while scattering five hits. Maddie Wiessinger and Claire Kettwig had the other two hits for the Scots.
“It was a fantastic season, given we lost some games early on we shouldn’t have,” said Rianda, whose team captured the school’s ninth CCS title last weekend.
“They came together as a group and showed that they can compete in crunch time.”
