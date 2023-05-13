After the Carlmont boys’ volleyball team tied for the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division and won its first Central Coast Section match in 2022, head coach Dan Nelson looked to 2023 as a breakout year.
The Scots are living up to the expectations. Carlmont, which captured its first-ever outright PAL Bay championship this season, became the first team from the PAL to advance to the CCS Division I title match after the fifth-seeded Scots upset No. 1 Bellarmine in the semifinals Thursday.
Carlmont (34-6) was simply dominant against the Bells, who have won 14 CCS crowns since the inception of CCS boys’ volleyball in 1997. Led by Sean Murphy’s 13 kills, the Scots swept past the Bells, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16.
“That was huge,” Nelson said. “Not in my wildest dreams (did I expect a sweep). We were expecting an absolute slugfest. … [We] just kept the foot on the gas pedal.”
In the CCS final, Carlmont will take on No. 2 Branham (25-5) at 5 p.m. Saturday at St. Francis High School in Mountain View. The Bruins, who won CCS titles in 2010 and 2018, needed four sets to get past No. 7 Evergreen Valley in the quarterfinals before sweeping past No. 6 Monta Vista in a semifinal match.
The Scots are the first San Mateo County team to make the championship match since Serra won the 2019 Division II title. Before that, the Padres appeared in the 2005 final as they are only two county teams to appear in a boys’ volleyball final.
It was the second time this season the Carlmont and Bellarmine played each other. They met in a tournament earlier in the year and while Bellarmine came away with a 2-0 win, Carlmont was right there, losing both set by a combined four points.
Thursday’s match was a far cry from a 2021 CCS meeting between the Bells and Scots, one in which Bellarmine swept Carlmont, 25-18, 25-14, 25-22.
Nelson remembered that beat down, so there was a certain amount of satisfaction in turning the tables.
“Four of the members of this team were on that playoff roster,” Nelson said. “I remember the last time we were there (in 2021), their coach didn’t call a timeout.
“For me, this time around, I didn’t call a timeout.”
Advancing to the CCS title game for the first time is the culmination of a season during which Nelson expected his team to be elite. He loaded up his non-league schedule with the toughest competition he could find. Carlmont lost six matches this season — one each to Bellarmine, St. Francis and Harker. He also took the team to the Central Valley tournament and lost to some of the toughest teams in the nation in Clovis, Clovis West and Sanger.
To say the Scots were battle tested heading into the postseason would be an understatement.
“The group is pretty special. … The core has been together for a few years,” Nelson said. “Now they’re playing together and they’ve bonded and meshed unlike any team I’ve been around.”
The Scots are led by junior setter Kevin Tomita, who was named the Bay Division MVP. Teaming with Simon Hua in a 6-2 setup, Tomita has proven to be more than just a distributor as his all-around game has been beneficial to the Scots.
“[Tomita is] the catalyst for the team. When we get on the court, he has an incredible feel for the game,” Nelson said. “He really stepped up in the big moment. His play is just next level. He doesn’t fail to keep amazing me.”
While the Scots have shown off their offensive balance this season, their two go-to hitters are junior outside hitter Sean Murphy, a Bay Division first-team selection, and opposite hitter Eric Fadeyev. Murphy has 12 matches of double-digit kills, led by a 24-kill performance in a 3-1 win over Aragon.
Against Lynbrook in the CCS quarterfinals, a 24-26, 25-20, 25-18, 25-27, 16-14 win, Murphy and Fadeyev combined to lead the offense. Murphy had 23 kills and Fadeyev added 16.
The Scots opened CCS play against a familiar opponent, drawing 12th-seeded Menl0-Atherton in the first round. Carlmont beat the Bears twice during the Bay Division regular season, but said the Bears were at less than full strength and didn’t know what to expect from M-A in CCS play.
Turns out the Scots were fine, sweeping past the Bears 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.
“(Playing for a CCS title) was definitely a legitimate goal (this season), Nelson said. “I don’t think they’re peaking yet. I think there is a lot more for them to do. To be ramping up is how I want to see it.”
