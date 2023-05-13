Carlmont volleyball: Murphy

Carlmont outside hitter Sean Murphy had 12 games with double-digit kills this season, including 23 in a CCS semifinal win over Lynbrook.

 John Tseng

After the Carlmont boys’ volleyball team tied for the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division and won its first Central Coast Section match in 2022, head coach Dan Nelson looked to 2023 as a breakout year.

The Scots are living up to the expectations. Carlmont, which captured its first-ever outright PAL Bay championship this season, became the first team from the PAL to advance to the CCS Division I title match after the fifth-seeded Scots upset No. 1 Bellarmine in the semifinals Thursday.

