THURSDAY
Boys’ water polo
Half Moon Bay 21, Capuchino 8
Wyatt Brians scored 11 goals and the Cougars (6-1 PAL Ocean) earned their PAL Ocean Division-leading sixth win in league play. Wesley Stevens paced the Mustangs (0-6) with three goals. Half Moon Bay remains one game behind first-place Sequoia in the loss column, as the Ravens have played two less league matches thus far.
San Mateo 10, Burlingame 7
Sam Yao racked up four goals as the Bearcats (4-3 PAL Ocean) got past the Panthers (2-3).
In other action …
First-place Sequoia (5-0 PAL Bay) cruised 20-8 past Woodside Priory (1-5).
Girls’ water polo
Terra Nova 15, Mills 8
The Tigers (8-0 PAL Ocean) maintained their undefeated record in PAL Ocean Division play. Mills (0-7) was paced by Christy Liang with four goals, and Morgan Chu with three.
Half Moon Bay 22, Capuchino 2
Lily Conaghan scored six goals to lead the Cougars (7-1 PAL Ocean) in a blowout over Capuchino (1-7). HMB maintains its second-place standing in the PAL Ocean, one game back of first-place Terra Nova.
In other action …
Third-place Hillsdale (6-2 PAL Ocean) kept pace with the PAL Ocean leaders with an 18-5 win over San Mateo (2-6).
Fourth-place Sequoia (4-3 PAL Ocean) earned an 18-12 win over Mercy-Burlingame (1-5).
Girls’ tennis
Menlo School 5, Sacred Heart Prep 2
The Lady Knights (2-0 WBAL, 8-3 overall) earned four super tiebreaker wins to take down rival Sacred Heart Prep. Menlo swept singles play, led by No. 1 Andra Braicu.
Menlo-Atherton 5, Burlingame 2
M-A No. 1 Ava Martin battled to a 7-5, 6-4 win over Mika Mulready as the Bears (7-0 PAL Bay, 7-4 overall) maintained their stronghold on first place in the PAL Bay Division. M-A No. 1 doubles Eva Chow and Jasmine Hou won 6-4, 6-2. Burlingame No. 4 single Michelle Moshlovoy earned a 5-7, 6-2, 10-5 win as the Panthers (4-2 PAL Bay) fall into a third-place tie with Aragon.
Aragon 5, Woodside 2
The Lady Dons (4-2 PAL Bay, 4-4 overall) swept through singles play, led by a 6-0, 6-0 from No. 1 Varsha Jawadi. Woodside (2-4 PAL Bay) earned wins from No. 1 doubles Annabelle Bechtel and Madeline Lee 7-5, 6-0; and from No. 2 doubles Maddi Escobar and Addie Olson 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.
Sequoia 7, Westmoor 0
The first-place Ravens (7-0 PAL Ocean) swept every set to remain one game ahead of Capuchino in the PAL Ocean Division standings. No. 1 single Zoe Zemanek, No. 3 Josie Ollman and No. 4 Ella Satterwhite each did not drop a set in the match.
Mills 7, South City 0
The Lady Vikings (4-3 PAL Ocean) moved into a third-place tie with El Camino and Westmoor in the PAL Ocean Division standings with a near perfect performance against South City (0-7). Mills dropped just three sets all day, wth No. 1 Kylie Huynh and No. 3 Leilani Sumner each winning 6-0, 6-0.
In other action …
Second-place Carlmont (5-1 PAL Bay, 7-2 overall) swept 7-0 past San Mateo (1-6 PAL Bay).
Fourth-place Hillsdale (3-4 PAL Bay, 9-7 overall) cruised 6-1 past winless Half Moon Bay (0-7).
Oceana (2-5 PAL Ocean) earned its second league win of the season 4-3 over Terra Nova (1-6).
Capuchino (6-1 PAL Ocean) remains comfortably in second place after a 5-2 win over El Camino (4-3).
Girls’ golf
Carlmont 246, Hillsdale 263
Kianna Flores shot a 6-over 43, Kara Kim a 45 and Ellie Molholm a 46 to lead the Scots to a win at Crystal Springs Golf Course. Hillsdale’s Ashlyn Johnson earned medalist honors with a 2-over 38.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.