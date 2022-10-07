WEDNESDAY
Volleyball
SHP 3, King’s Academy 0
One week after recording a career-high 28 kills against Notre Dame-Belmont, junior Isabelle Marco enjoyed another explosive performance as SHP (6-0 WBAL Football, 14-6 overall) swept 25-12, 25-11, 25-12 at home over the King’s Academy (2-2, 7-4). Marco totaled 22 kills, a clip of 7.3 kills per set, a new career high for the junior setter in a five-set format. Marco added 13 assists, while the Gators’ other two setters totaled double-digit assists as well, with Jillian Amaro totaling a match-high 18, and Erika Maas 10. Junior libero Ellie Wheeler recorded a career-high 22 digs.
Girls’ water polo
SHP 10, St. Francis 7
Tied 5-all at halftime, the Gators outscored the Lancers 5-2 in the second half to pull away for the win and grab out-right first place in the WCAL standings. Vivian Golub paced the attack for SHP (4-0 WCAL, 8-4 overall), finishing with three goals. Nataliz Szczerba and Lucy Homer each added a pair for the Gators. Goaltender Paedrin Gillett finished with eight saves. The loss was the first in WCAL play for St. Francis (4-1), which drops to 7-4 overall.
HMB 16, Mercy-Burlingame 9
The second-place Cougars (9-1 PAL Ocean) kept pace with PAL Ocean Division frontrunner Terra Nova, taking down Mercy-Burlingame (3-6) at Woodside Priory. Claire Lowings led HMB with four goals. Mercy’s Summer McGuire paced all scorers with seven goals.
San Mateo 7, Capuchino 6
San Mateo’s Trisha Sabadra scored the game-winner in sudden death to lead the Bearcats (3-6 PAL Ocean) to a dramatic win at home over Cap (1-8). Terri Ziv led San Mateo with four goals.
In other action …
Sequoia (5-4 PAL Ocean) earned a 12-8 win over Mills (0-9).
Boys’ water polo
Menlo 15, Serra 7
The Knights (4-0 WCAL, 12-4 overall) erupted for seven first-quarter goals to win it at Serra. Tommy Kiesling finished the day with seven goals for the Knights, Jackson Coleman added two goals, and Teddy Meeks had a goal and four steals. Menlo goalie Cormac Mulloy piloted the counterattack with three assists and added five saves, while Finn Byrne added six saves.
SHP 19, St. Francis 9
The Gators led 6-0 after the first period and scored the game's first eight goals on their way to the WCAL win over the Lancers. Will Swart scored a hat trick to lead SHP (5-0 WCAL, 9-2 overall), while Harrison Rohlen, Luke Kirincich, Hassen Hove, Pierce Gurtner and Jake Tsotadze each scored twice. Murdock Baker-Matsuoka and Orlando Hernandez Alvarez combined for 10 saves in goal for the Gators. St. Francis falls to 3-2 in league play and 14-4 overall.
Sequoia 14, Mills 9
Jack Lanham fronted a win for first-place Sequoia (7-0 PAL Ocean) over visiting Mills (3-4), firing a team-high six goals.
In other action …
Half Moon Bay (7-2 PAL Ocean) staved off Woodside Priory (1-6) for a 10-9 win.
Third-place San Mateo (5-3 PAL Ocean) rolled 13-5 past Cap (0-7).
Girls’ tennis
Menlo 4, Harker 3
Menlo rallied back from the abyss by sweeping doubles play to top Harker in a rematch of last year’s Northern California championship match. The Knights avenged last year’s losses to Harker in Nor Cals and the Central Coast Section finals by the slimmest of margins, despite falling 3-1 in singles matches. The match came down to No. 1 doubles, where Natalie Westermann and Sofia Labatt won 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker. Menlo no. 2 doubles Charlotte Makoni and Izzy Klugman, and No. 3 doubles Ellie Hardegree and Kate Hsia also earned win. No. 2 Elise Chen earned Menlo’s only singles victory.
Girls’ golf
Burlingame 193, Sequoia 207
Burlingame’s Sophia Ibanez earned medalist honors in a battle with teammates Sarah Ott and Elise Dowd, and Sequoia’s Emma Chiavegato Megan McCormick to lead the Panthers to victory at Mariners Golf Course. Ibanez finished with an 8-over 35, topping Ott’s 36, while Dowd and McCormick each carded a 38.
Woodside 205, South City 233
Two sophomores shared medalist honors, as Woodside’s Katelyn Fung and South City’s Alyssa Batang each shot 7-over 37s at Lake Merced’s Fleming 9 Course. Ava Chotai added a 38 for Woodside, while Nida Currier-Herzallah shot a 29 for South City.
Mercy-Burlingame 247, NDB 254
NDB's Saavy Sweet earned low-round honors, but it was the Crusaders who came away with the WBAL win at Crystal Springs Golf Course. Sweet shot a 2-over 38 to lead the Tigers. Mercy was led by Eva Denten, who carded a 41, two shots ahead of teammate Jaylyn Remolona.
